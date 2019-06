Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The week on Off the Shelf, Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, joins host Roger Waldron to share her vision for the agency’s Federal Marketplace Strategy (FMS).

During the show, Murphy outlines the four cornerstone initiatives (4C’s) of FMS:

MAS Consolidation

Commercial Platforms

Catalog Management

Contract Writing System

She explains how FMS will streamline processes, increase competition, foster transparency, and promote commercial solutions for customer agencies.

Murphy also provides an update on customer agencies growing use of GSA’s procurement portfolio, including the MAS, IT GWACs and OASIS.

Finally, she gives us a preview of the Federal Acquisition Service Training Conference scheduled for April 14-16, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. FAST 2020 is a national training conference for the federal acquisition workforce, industry partners and customer agencies.

