A procurement vision for DHS

This week on Off the Shelf, Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shares her vision for DHS procurement, highlighting DHS’s strategic investments in acquisition workforce training and development as critical to delivering best value mission support across the department.

Correa also outlines DHS’s strategy for leveraging pre-existing contract vehicles including the use of IT GWACs, Schedules and OASIS to complement and support DHS procurement programs. Supporting innovation and risk-taking is a hallmark of Correa’s leadership.

In that regard, she outlines her leadership approach while highlight the role of the DHS’s Procurement Innovation Lab in bringing innovative procurement techniques to DHS contracting operations.

