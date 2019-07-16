Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

The impact of GSA’s e-commerce initiative

July 16, 2019 6:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, David Dowd, partner at Mayer Brown LLP, takes a look at the General Service Administration’s draft solicitation seeking e-marketplace solutions, Section 846’s key provisions and GSA’s market research efforts.

Head shot of David Dowd
David Dowd, partner, Mayer Brown LLP

As a threshold matter, GSA identified three types of e-portal solutions within the scope of the Section 846: E-marketplace, e-commerce, and e-procurement.

Dowd discusses GSA’s decision to limit competition for the draft solicitation’s proof of concept (POC) to e-marketplace solutions.  He further outlines the legal, policy and market implications of only including e-marketplaces in the POC, excluding the e-procurement and e-commerce solutions.

Dowd also analyzes key features and aspects of the draft solicitation, including the inherent organizational conflict of interest associated with e-marketplace solutions, the “no-cost” structure of the contract and the treatment of each order under the POC as a separate contract.

Finally Dowd shares his thoughts on the impact of certain provisions and requirements that were not included in the draft solicitation —especially the lack of information/guidance regarding commercial terms and conditions.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards David Dowd eCommerce General Services Administration GSA Section 846 Mayer Brown LLP Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.