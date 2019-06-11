A procurement potpourri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network, joins host Roger Waldron on Off the Shelf for procurement potpourri, a wide-ranging discussion of the latest in federal acquisition news and events.

Miller tackles a number of GSA initiatives including the way forward for Schedules Consolidation and the implementation of the Section 846 e-Commerce initiative.

He also shares the latest news regarding the JEDI cloud procurement’s bid protest saga and the allegations surrounding the procurement.

Finally, Miller highlights the challenges associated with past performance and the potential examination of the CPARS process.

