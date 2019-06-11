Listen Live Sports

A procurement potpourri

June 11, 2019 6:18 pm
 
This week  Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network, joins host Roger Waldron on Off the Shelf for procurement potpourri, a wide-ranging discussion of the latest in federal acquisition news and events.

Miller tackles a number of GSA initiatives including the way forward for Schedules Consolidation and the implementation of the Section 846 e-Commerce initiative.

He also shares the latest news regarding the JEDI cloud procurement’s bid protest saga and the allegations surrounding the procurement.

Finally, Miller highlights the challenges associated with past performance and the potential examination of the CPARS process.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

