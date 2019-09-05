An update on the 2019 NDAA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for The Coalition for Government Procurement provides a cyber security update focusing on interim rule implementing Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Sisti highlights the growing challenges in procurement construct between access to the commercial market and the ever growing cyber threat. He also discusses implementation of the Section 846 e-commerce initiative in the context of increasing cyber security requirements like Section 889.

Finally, Sisti examines the compliance interplay between preexisting contract programs like the GSA Schedules and the potential e-commerce pilots.

