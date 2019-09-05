Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

An update on the 2019 NDAA

September 5, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tom Sisti is the executive vice president and general counsel at the Coalition for Government Procurement.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for The Coalition for Government Procurement provides a cyber security update focusing on interim rule implementing Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Sisti highlights the growing challenges in procurement construct between access to the commercial market and the ever growing cyber threat. He also discusses implementation of the Section 846 e-commerce initiative in the context of increasing cyber security requirements like Section 889.

Finally, Sisti examines the compliance interplay between preexisting contract programs like the GSA Schedules and the potential e-commerce pilots.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
2019 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Cybersecurity GSA schedules modernization GSA Section 846 Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Technology Tom Sisti

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot