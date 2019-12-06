Listen Live Sports

An update on MAS consolidation

December 6, 2019 7:40 am
 
This week on Off the Shelf, Stephanie Shutt, director of the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Program Management Office, provided a briefing on Federal Acquisition Service’s MAS Consolidation initiative.

Head shot of Stephanie Shutt
Stephanie Shutt, director, MAS Program Management Office

MAS consolidation is one of GSA’s strategic, foundational efforts to streamline the MAS program. The consolidation will merge 24 schedules into a single, comprehensive schedule and reduce the number of line items from approximately 900 to 300. It will reduce operational costs, increase access to commercial solutions, and enhance competition.

Shutt provided an update on key features for offers and contractors looking at the new solicitation, which issued on Oct. 1.

She also outlined the key considerations and milestones for current contractors with multiple MAS contracts, and the next steps with regard to the systems that support the MAS program.

Finally, Shutt answered cross-cutting questions on issues like the interplay between the Price Reduction Clause and Transactional Data Reporting.

