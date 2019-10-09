An update on the 2020 NDAA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, Inc., provides an update on the process and policy highlights as the Senate and House continue working in conference on the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

He also gives an update on the stalled appropriations process and potential scenarios moving forward.

With regard to acquisition policy, Etherton highlights key areas of focus for the NDAA, including supply chain risk, data rights and agile acquisition/development for software.

He also notes that, with regard to general streamlining of processes, there are some mixed signals coming from the Hill.

Finally, Etherton discusses the imperative of fundamentally changing defense acquisition towards a system that provides flexibility and agility to meet the new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing threat environment.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.