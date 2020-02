Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Jason Miller, executive editor for the Federal News Network, joins Off the Shelf, for a retrospective look at 2019, the procurement year that was.

Miller highlights the key procurement programs and policy developments of 2019 sharing his insights on the state of the federal procurement system.

Schedules Consolidation, JEDI, e-commerce, and Best in Class contracts are among the topics tackled in a wide ranging interview. Miller also provides his thoughts on the year ahead and what 2020 may bring.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.