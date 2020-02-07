The top procurement developments of 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, joins Off the Shelf, and provides his perspectives on the key contracting and procurement developments of 2019.

Gormley provides insights and analysis focusing on GSA’ s Federal Market Place (FMP) Strategy and what it means for customer agencies and contractors, and takes a deep dive on schedules consolidation and GSA’s progress to date, identifying the key performance indicators and how it will streamline acquisition, increase competition, and provide best value mission support.

Gormley shares his insights on what contractors need to be aware of as they move to consolidate their schedule contracts, and gives his thoughts on GSA’s e-commerce, systems modernization, and the resiliency of GSA’s government-wide acquisition programs.

Finally, Gormley highlights the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Training Conference (FAST 2020). FAST 2020 will be held in Atlanta on April 14-16, 2020 and will offer thousands of hours of training for the federal acquisition workforce and industry partners.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.