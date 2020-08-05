<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Sheppard Mullin’s Jonathan Aronie, David Douglass and Charles Kreindler address government oversight in the age of Covid-19 and what it means for government contractors.

With the Covid-19 relief package comes not only funding but a renewed focus on oversight as agencies spend/obligate funding to support pandemic relief efforts. This oversight will, by its very nature, extend to government contractors supporting reliefs efforts as well as firms receiving aid.

Aronie, Douglas, and Kreindler share best practices, lessons learned, key management considerations for government contractors navigating this new normal in oversight.

In addition the discussion highlights Sheppard Mullin’s ground-breaking Organizational Integrity Group and its holistic approach to addressing compliance risk, organizational reputational issues, and business ethics.