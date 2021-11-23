On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Government contractors and the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

November 23, 2021
This week on Off the ShelfMiller & Chevalier’s Jason Workmaster shared his insights and analysis on the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government contractors.

Workmaster outlined key considerations contractors should focus on as they navigate the mandate.

Head shot of Jason Workmaster
Jason Workmaster, Miller and Chevalier

He also discussed recent developments in Civil False Claims Act enforcement, including the recent launch of the Justice Department’s cyber fraud initiative and the ongoing efforts of the anti-collusion task force.

Turning to contracting matters, Workmaster shared his thoughts on the impact and implications of GSA’s Transactional Data Reporting expansion. He also discussed recent Buy American developments and the impact of the recent Court of Claims bid protest decision on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor program.

