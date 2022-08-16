On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Key procurement trends at GSA

August 16, 2022 7:27 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Alan Thomas, chief operating officer at IntelliBridge, joined Off the Shelf for a discussion focusing on key management, procurement, and policy trends at the General Services Administration.

Thomas shared his insights and analysis of GSA’s current efforts to address inflation via use of Economic Price Adjustment clauses in Federal Supply Schedule contracts.

He provides his thoughts...

READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Alan Thomas, chief operating officer at IntelliBridge, joined Off the Shelf for a discussion focusing on key management, procurement, and policy trends at the General Services Administration.

Alan Thomas, COO, Intellibridge

Thomas shared his insights and analysis of GSA’s current efforts to address inflation via use of Economic Price Adjustment clauses in Federal Supply Schedule contracts.

He provides his thoughts on what is next for GSA’s e-commerce pilot and the potential opportunities and challenges associated with the coming follow-on eCommerce procurement, and also shares his views on the progress GSA is making on its Federal Marketplace initiative.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Finally, Thomas highlighted the reemerging role of the Technology Transformation Service (TSS) in supporting GSA’s customers.

      

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alan Thomas Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting eCommerce Federal Marketplace Initiative Federal Supply Schedule General Services Administration Intellibridge Off the Shelf Radio Interviews

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories