Key procurement trends at GSA

This week Alan Thomas, chief operating officer at IntelliBridge, joined Off the Shelf for a discussion focusing on key management, procurement, and policy trends at the General Services Administration. Thomas shared his insights and analysis of GSA's current efforts to address inflation via use of Economic Price Adjustment clauses in Federal Supply Schedule contracts. He provides his thoughts

This week Alan Thomas, chief operating officer at IntelliBridge, joined Off the Shelf for a discussion focusing on key management, procurement, and policy trends at the General Services Administration.

Thomas shared his insights and analysis of GSA’s current efforts to address inflation via use of Economic Price Adjustment clauses in Federal Supply Schedule contracts.

He provides his thoughts on what is next for GSA’s e-commerce pilot and the potential opportunities and challenges associated with the coming follow-on eCommerce procurement, and also shares his views on the progress GSA is making on its Federal Marketplace initiative.

Finally, Thomas highlighted the reemerging role of the Technology Transformation Service (TSS) in supporting GSA’s customers.