Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, shared his insights, analysis, and observations on the state of governmentwide contracting, with a focus on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Gormley provided his take on the impact of inflation and GSA’s response with regarding to its industry partners. He shared his thoughts on... READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, shared his insights, analysis, and observations on the state of governmentwide contracting, with a focus on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Gormley provided his take on the impact of inflation and GSA’s response with regarding to its industry partners.

He shared his thoughts on GSA’s streamlined Economic Price Adjustment policy in response to inflation and whether the policy is being implemented as intended across the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

Gormley also addressed the shrinking industrial base and why it is harder now to do business with the government. Plus, he provided some needed suggestions and insights on streamlining acquisition in the current environment.