On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

The state of governmentwide contracting

August 2, 2022 7:21 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, shared his insights, analysis, and observations on the state of governmentwide contracting, with a focus on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Gormley provided his take on the impact of inflation and GSA’s response with regarding to its industry partners.

He shared his thoughts on...

READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, shared his insights, analysis, and observations on the state of governmentwide contracting, with a focus on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Head shot of Bill Gormley
Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

Gormley provided his take on the impact of inflation and GSA’s response with regarding to its industry partners.

He shared his thoughts on GSA’s streamlined Economic Price Adjustment policy in response to inflation and whether the policy is being implemented as intended across the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

Gormley also addressed the shrinking industrial base and why it is harder now to do business with the government. Plus, he provided some needed suggestions and insights on streamlining acquisition in the current environment.

      

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Bill Gormley Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Off the Shelf Radio Interviews The Gormley Group

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 2022 Photogrammetry, 3DVisualization,...
8|8 FDR Training
8|8 EC-Council Executive Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories