Maintaining medical supply chain resilience

This week on Off the Shelf, Deborah Haywood, vice president of Government Solutions at McKesson Medical Surgical, discussed the imperative of medical supply chain resilience, the role of the national strategic stockpile, and the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain.

Haywood shared her insights regarding best practices in managing strategic stockpiling, focusing on the importance of communication among all stakeholders, visibility and inventory control and data management.

She outlined the critical importance of communication between government, industry, and treatment facilities in managing the stockpile supplies, in responding to the pandemic.

The discussion highlighted lessons learned and potentially enduring best practices that will help shape the future and continuing delivery of healthcare at all levels.