Leveraging the power of consortia

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week guests on Off the Shelf are Stephanie Halcrow, president of the Halcrow Group and senior fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Government Contracting and Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates. Halcrow and Schwartz recently co-authored The Power of Many: Leveraging Consortia to Promote Innovation, Expand the Defense Industrial Base, and Accelerate Acquisition. They discuss the... READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week guests on Off the Shelf are Stephanie Halcrow, president of the Halcrow Group and senior fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Government Contracting and Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates.

Halcrow and Schwartz recently co-authored The Power of Many: Leveraging Consortia to Promote Innovation, Expand the Defense Industrial Base, and Accelerate Acquisition.

They discuss the history of Other Transaction Authority (OTA) and the consortia model, and outline the growth in the number of consortia and membership of individual consortia.

Halcrow and Schwartz highlight the key features of consortia and why they are an engine for creating opportunities for innovative firms.

They also discuss how consortia can be further leveraged to expand the industrial base, promote collaboration and more efficiently deliver innovative technologies to the warfighter.

Finally, Halcrow and Schwartz outline a series of recommendations to further leverage the power of consortia.