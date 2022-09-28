Leveraging the power of consortia

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week guests on Off the Shelf are Stephanie Halcrow, president of the Halcrow Group and senior fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Government Contracting and Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates.
Halcrow and Schwartz recently co-authored The Power of Many: Leveraging Consortia to Promote Innovation, Expand the Defense Industrial Base, and Accelerate Acquisition.