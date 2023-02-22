On Air: This Just In
Key trends and provisions in the 2023 NDAA

February 22, 2023 7:05 pm
This week on Off the Shelf,  Tim Cook, executive director of the Center for Procurement Advocacy, and Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel of the Coalition for Government Procurement, provide their analysis of the key trends and takeaways from the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Cook and Sisti discuss the key cyber and supply chain provisions of the NDAA and how they will impact government and industry.

(L-R) Tim Cook and Tom Sisti, Center for Procurement Advocacy

Cook also focuses on the Congressional calendar and the timing of the key legislative actions through 2023 while Sisti gives his thoughts on the key policy issues that will shape the 2024 NDAA and beyond.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

