The 2023 NDAA: How does it impact government contractors?

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provides his legal analysis and insights on key provisions in the 2023 NDAA and how they impact government contractors. Workmaster takes aim at the inflation mitigation and the microchip provisions, among others. He also provides an update on a key government contracts decision at the US District Court of Federal Claims that has now been appealed to the United States Court of... READ MORE

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provides his legal analysis and insights on key provisions in the 2023 NDAA and how they impact government contractors. Workmaster takes aim at the inflation mitigation and the microchip provisions, among others.

He also provides an update on a key government contracts decision at the US District Court of Federal Claims that has now been appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. As Workmaster explains, the decision involves the interpretation of the standard FAR commercial item clause’s record keeping requirements. An interpretation that could have a significant impact on government contractors as it creates a record keeping standard that is that is inconsistent with commercial practice.

Finally Workmaster provides his analysis of a recent Federal Circuit decision on cost allowability that could also have significant impact on government contractors.