The 2023 NDAA: How does it impact government contractors?

February 14, 2023 6:29 pm
This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provides his legal analysis and insights on key provisions in the 2023 NDAA and how they impact government contractors.  Workmaster takes aim at the inflation mitigation and the microchip provisions, among others.

Head shot of Jason Workmaster
Jason Workmaster, Miller & Chevalier

He also provides an update on a key government contracts decision at the US District Court of Federal Claims that has now been appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.   As Workmaster explains, the decision involves the interpretation of the standard FAR commercial item clause’s record keeping requirements.  An interpretation that could have a significant impact on government contractors as it creates a record keeping standard that is that is inconsistent with commercial practice.

Finally Workmaster provides his analysis of a recent Federal Circuit decision on cost allowability that could also have significant impact on government contractors.

 

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

