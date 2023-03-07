On Air:
Inflation: How is it affecting contractors?

March 7, 2023 8:00 pm
< a min read
      

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, gives an update on inflation’s impact on contracting, with a focus on the challenges facing MAS contractors.

Gormley examines a host of pricing issues surrounding the implementation of GSA’s new policy regarding Economic Price Adjustments (EPA) and the use of pricing tools like the 4P program.

He also provides an update on other key MAS trends, including Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) and...

Head shot of Bill Gormley
Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

Finally, Gormley discusses the appropriate role of management and communications in procurement operations.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

