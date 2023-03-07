Inflation: How is it affecting contractors?

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, gives an update on inflation’s impact on contracting, with a focus on the challenges facing MAS contractors. Gormley examines a host of pricing issues surrounding the implementation of GSA’s new policy regarding Economic Price Adjustments (EPA) and the use of pricing tools like the 4P program. He also provides an update on other key MAS trends, including Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) and... READ MORE

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, gives an update on inflation’s impact on contracting, with a focus on the challenges facing MAS contractors.

Gormley examines a host of pricing issues surrounding the implementation of GSA’s new policy regarding Economic Price Adjustments (EPA) and the use of pricing tools like the 4P program.

He also provides an update on other key MAS trends, including Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) and its potential expansion across the MAS program.

Finally, Gormley discusses the appropriate role of management and communications in procurement operations.