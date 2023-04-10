On Air:
An update on NASA SEWP V

April 10, 2023 8:56 pm
This week on Off the Shelf,  Joanne Woytek, NASA SEWP program manager, gives an update on NASA SEWP V over the last fiscal year and provides her outlook for the second half of FY23.

Woytek highlights some of the key program capabilities that have made the NASA SEWP the largest IT GWAC in terms of customers and overall spend.

A thought leader in the procurement community on SCRM, Woytek highlights the recent NASA SEWP SCRM...

A thought leader in the procurement community on SCRM, Woytek highlights the recent NASA SEWP SCRM Forum that brought together government, industry, and associations for a dialogue on the challenges and opportunities in addressing SCRM and C-SCRM.

Woytek also discusses the recent RFI for NASA SEWP VI, providing some of the early thinking regarding the structure and scope of the next version.

She also pays tribute to her former deputy director, Darlene Coen, who recently retired from government service.

      
Top Stories