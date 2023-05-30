On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Best-in-Class IDIQS: A deep dive

May 30, 2023 4:54 pm
Brian Friel, co-founder of BD Squared, joins Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging update on the leading governmentwide, Best-in-Class IDIQ contract programs.

Friel analyzes the recent Polaris bid protest decision addressing the applicability of “Section 876” to the cost evaluation for MAIDIQ contracts, and he shares his thoughts on how GSA will likely proceed in modifying its cost evaluation approach for the Polaris procurement as well as the potential implications other major IDIQ procurements, including OASIS+.

Brian Friel, co-founder, BD Squared

The Polaris decision also found fault in the approach to the evaluation of joint ventures (mentor-protégé) arrangements and Friel shares his views on the impact and potential evaluation adjustments GSA and other agencies will make in moving forward.

He also gives an  update on the current state of play with regard to OASIS+, NIH’s CIO-SP4, and NASA SEWP VI.

Finally,  Friel notes that the FBI is undertaking a major FSS Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) competition (FBI IT-SSS 2) using a scorecard evaluation methodology.

 

      
Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

