Jonathan Aronie: On the road to recovery

Jonathan Aronie, partner at Sheppard Mullin, joined Off the Shelf for a reflective and personal conversation. He shared stories, thoughts and appreciation regarding his six-month journey battling acute leukemia.

On the road to recovery, Aronie explained what happened to him and how his family, friends and law firm provided comfort and support throughout his journey. He also shared his experiences, both emotional and physical, in dealing with his cancer, and talked about the amazing people at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center who delivered his care.

On May 11th, Aronie “rang the bell” after completing his in-hospital care at Johns Hopkins where he had received a stem cell transplant from his daughter. It has been quite a journey!