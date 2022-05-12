On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Pay & Benefits

House advances bill to boost pay, benefits system for TSA employees

Justin Doubleday@jdoubledayWFED
May 12, 2022 5:32 pm
3 min read
      

A perennial effort to increase pay and benefits for Transportation Security Administration employees took a major step forward this week after the House passed the Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 on Thursday.

The bill would bring 60,000 TSA employees, including transportation security officers, under the same personnel system as other federal employees under Title 5 of U.S. Code. That includes full collective bargaining rights, access to an independent third party for dispute resolutions and the General Schedule pay system.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), one of the leading sponsors of the bill, called it “the right thing to do” in a statement released after the bill passed the House. The bill would eliminate the special personnel authorities that have governed workplace conditions for TSA employees since the agency’s inception two decades ago.

“It’s long past time that we place this critical workforce under Title 5 to provide better pay and full collective bargaining rights,” Thompson said. “Doing so will reduce attrition, boost morale and improve and professionalize the TSA workforce.”

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

The House passed the bill 220-201, almost entirely along party lines, with four Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the measure.

Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-N.Y.) declined to support the bill. He said he supports increasing pay and benefits for frontline TSO’s, but not for the rest of the TSA workforce.

“If the bill was limited to just them, I would support it,” Katko said on the House floor. “Why do we have to make it for everyone else?”

Katko said he thinks the bill will be “dead on arrival” in the Senate. Republicans also objected to giving TSA employees full collective bargaining.

But Katko said he will support increased appropriations for TSA to raise the salaries of the frontline screening workforce. The Biden administration has proposed a fiscal year 2023 budget for TSA that would finance the agency’s pay equity plan, including a 30% average increase in base pay for TSO’s.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Government Employees applauded the House passing the bill, and called on the Senate to quickly pick up the legislation.

“TSA officers have been treated as second-class citizens for far too long,” AFGE President Everett Kelley said in a statement. “Despite the unfair pay and treatment, they continue show up for their country each and every day. They have worked for no pay during government shutdowns and put their health at risk throughout the pandemic to ensure the traveling public is safe.”

In the Senate, similar legislation was introduced last year by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.). It was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which has yet to take further action on the bill.

        Read more: Pay & Benefits

TSA Administrator David Pekoske says increasing pay for its frontline workers is the agency’s biggest challenge.

Last June, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed TSA to expand collective bargaining rights for TSO’s, negotiate an agreement to bring appeals before the Merits Systems Protection Board, and develop a plan to pay screeners in line with the General Schedule.

In September, TSA and the MSPB reached an agreement that allows TSOs to appeal some firings, demotions and long-term suspensions before the board.

Meanwhile, AFGE has called on TSA to expand collective bargaining for TSOs immediately. But TSA told the union it needs additional funding to hire staff that can support an expanded labor framework.

Related Stories

    TSA

    White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

    Workforce Read more
    TSA Administrator David Pekoske

    TSA’s biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

    Workforce Read more
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)In this Monday, June 27, 2016, photo, a passenger passes by a sign for the Transportation Security Administration's TSA Precheck line in Terminal A at Logan Airport in Boston. By air or car, summer 2017 travel numbers are expected to rise over the previous year thanks to deals on airfares and stable gasoline prices. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

    Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News American Federation of Government Employees Benefits Bennie Thompson Congress David Pekoske Hiring/Retention John Katko Pay Pay & Benefits Rights for TSO's Act Transportation Security Administration Transportation Security Officers Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.4268 -0.065 -3.32%
L 2025 11.2498 -0.0606 -6.04%
L 2030 38.5374 -0.3038 -8.58%
L 2035 11.4523 -0.0992 -9.48%
L 2040 42.9026 -0.4066 -10.33%
L 2045 11.6423 -0.1185 -11.10%
L 2050 25.2901 -0.2756 -11.80%
L 2055 12.1622 -0.1659 -13.56%
L 2060 12.1614 -0.1658 -13.56%
L 2065 12.1603 -0.1658 -13.57%
G Fund 16.8593 0.0014 0.65%
F Fund 18.9435 0.081 -9.33%
C Fund 59.6964 -0.9972 -12.91%
S Fund 60.9568 -1.634 -18.83%
I Fund 32.7775 -0.145 -12.73%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories