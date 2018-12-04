Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
Pay
 
...

OPM finalizes 6 new locality pay areas in time for 2019

December 4, 2018 3:55 pm
 
3 min read
120 Shares       

The Office of Personnel Management will officially finalize six new locality pay areas in time for the first pay period in January 2019.

A final rule, which OPM is scheduled to publish Friday, will establish Birmingham, Alabama; Burlington, Vermont; Corpus Christi, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; San Antonio, Texas; and Virginia Beach/Norfolk, Virginia, as new locality pay areas for the next year.

The addition of Corpus Christi and Omaha to the locality pay area list was a bit of an uncertainty, as OPM proposed regulations back in July to establish just four new areas. OPM officials said at the latest Federal Salary Council meeting in November that the president’s pay agent, a body comprised of the OPM director, Office of Management and Budget director and Labor secretary, may have time to add the other two to one rulemaking process.

Adding these six new locality pay areas will impact roughly 71,700 General Schedule employees. The final rule will have the biggest impact for Virginia Beach/Norfolk, where 30,400 employees will be affected, OPM said.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Some employees, especially those in Burlington and Norfolk, have been waiting years for OPM to make locality pay in their areas official.

Regulations go into effect Jan. 5, 2019 and will be applicable to employees’ first paychecks of the new year. The President, however, must physically set locality pay rates at a later time and must adjust new areas year to year.

At this point of course, the prospect of federal pay in general is still unclear. President Donald Trump has proposed a freeze in across-the-board pay and locality pay adjustments for 2019. Congress is still debating whether it override the President’s suggestion and implement a 1.9 percent pay raise for civilian employees next year.

Federal employees in these six new areas will reap the benefits of their own, separate locality pay designation in the future, but if there’s no pay raise next year, there’s nothing to adjust under new locality pay rates.

House Republicans announced in October they had reached a deal to secure a raise for civilian employees, but the agreement isn’t public yet.

OPM received 184 comments on its July proposed rule to establish the four new locality pay areas. Many comments, according to the agency’s final rule, expressed frustration with the current guidelines the Federal Salary Council and president’s pay agent must use to consider when making additions to the locality pay list.

Some members on the salary council itself have said the current methodology didn’t reflect recruitment and retention challenges that some agencies across the country are facing and argue the existing formula should change.

The salary council is expected to send a series of five options to the president’s pay agent. These options convey recommendations that the agent could consider when comparing federal pay to the private sector — and then use that comparison as a foundation for subsequent locality pay adjustments.

Though OPM didn’t explicitly say change is coming to the locality pay system, it did suggest there may be a limit to the number of separate locality areas that government could establish. Future locality pay decisions may increase the number of affected employees and could impact other employment markets, OPM said.

“Establishing new locality pay areas could have the long-term effect of increasing pay for federal employees in affected locations if the President establishes higher locality pay percentages for those new pay areas,” OPM wrote. “In addition, studies do suggest that increasing wages can raise the wages of other workers when employers need to compete for personnel. However, when locality pay percentages are adjusted, the practice has been to allocate a percent of the total GS payroll for locality pay raises and to have the overall cost for such pay raises be the same, regardless of the number of locality pay areas.

Friday’s rulemaking brings the total number of locality pay areas separate from the “rest of U.S.” to 52.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
2019 federal pay raise All News federal pay freeze locality pay locality pay areas Nicole Ogrysko OPM Pay Pay & Benefits pay freeze pay raise 2019 Presidents Pay Agent Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.8412 0.0416 2.05%
L 2020 27.1396 0.0859 1.86%
L 2030 30.4709 0.1885 1.12%
L 2040 32.9357 0.2432 0.76%
L 2050 18.9562 0.1597 0.47%
G Fund 15.9675 0.0013 2.65%
F Fund 17.9553 -0.0068 (1.65%)
C Fund 37.9814 0.2047 5.08%
S Fund 46.9803 0.4067 1.61%
I Fund 27.5401 0.5429 (9.04%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore