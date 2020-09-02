Federal employees can’t opt out of payroll tax deferral, provider says

The president’s upcoming payroll tax deferral has prompted questions among federal employees about whether they can opt out of a confusing policy for which their agencies have provided limited details.

At least one federal payroll provider suggested employees won’t have that option.

“There is no opt-out or opt in-option,” the payroll provider wrote Tuesday in an email to all civilian employees in the defense agencies initiative, which includes the Defense Contracting Management Agency and DoD’s other fourth estate entities.

“No payroll providers, departments/agencies, nor employees will be able to opt-in/opt-out of the deferral. The Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management [and] DFAS will implement the guidance according to the expectation that all federal civilian payroll providers will act in unison,” the email, which Federal News Network obtained, reads.

DFAS handles payroll for the Defense Department, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Energy Department, Executive Office of the President and others.

A senior administration official told Federal News Network earlier this week it would launch the payroll tax deferral, which President Donald Trump authorized in an executive memo in early August, in time for employees’ second paycheck in this month.

But federal employees have received limited information and mixed messages so far about their options for opting out of the president’s payroll tax deferral.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) on Wednesday led Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee in seeking more clarity.

They wrote to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, whose agency administers the National Finance Center, as well Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Michael Rigas, the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management.

“We are concerned about the lack of cross-agency coordination regarding this significant change for the federal workforce,” House members wrote. “We are especially alarmed that after many businesses and groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have expressed concern about the ramifications of deferral for employers and employees, federal public servants are being used as guinea pigs.”

An email to Social Security Administration employees Tuesday afternoon made no mention of an opt-out opportunity.

“We realize that you may have several questions regarding this matter,” the SSA email reads. “We are working closely with our payroll provider, the Department of the Interior (DOI), regarding the implementation of this presidential memorandum. DOI is awaiting guidance from the Department of the Treasury regarding the steps necessary to implement the deferral and the repayment of the OASDI deductions next year.”

A second request to the Office of Management and Budget about federal employees’ opportunities to opt in or out of the payroll tax deferral wasn’t returned.

The National Treasury Employees Union on Tuesday said its request for the payroll tax deferral to be optional had “fallen on deaf ears.”

Memos from the National Finance Center to its customers make no mention of an opportunity to opt-out.

In guidance issued late Friday afternoon, the IRS said employers could eliminate the Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) deductions for employees whose gross biweekly Social Security wages are less than $3,999.99. The policy kicked in Sept. 1.

But the payroll tax deductions are temporary, and federal employees will have to pay back deferred taxes starting in January. They’ll have until April to do so before penalties and interest may accrue, the IRS.

DFAS acknowledged as much in its email to employees. The IRS is still determining how the deferral and collection will impact employees’ W-2s.

“Essentially, employees will see a temporary increase in their take home pay checks, but will see smaller paychecks in early 2021,” the DFAS email reads.

With employees likely unable to opt out, all federal workers earning $104,000 or less a year will be subject to the president’s payroll tax deferral.

Though federal employees’ annual salaries vary depending on their locality pay area, the payroll tax deferral seems to apply to the vast majority of the workforce. In the Baltimore, Washington, D.C., locality pay area, most GS-12s and below fall under the $104,000 threshold.

In the “rest of U.S.,” the threshold sits at GS-13, step 5 and below.

Federal employee organizations, meanwhile, are scrambling to educate their members about the upcoming payroll tax deferral and the implications it might have on next year’s paycheck.

NTEU called the rollout “chaotic and confusing” and criticized the administration for failing to advertise the effects of the payroll tax deferral on federal employees and their upcoming tax obligations.

“Since the administration has failed to educate its own workforce, we have warned the employees we represent that while their paychecks might be larger for the rest of 2020, they need to be prepared to pay back the amounts that were deferred, starting in January,” Tony Reardon, NTEU national president, said Tuesday. “The administration has yet to explain to employees how the deferred taxes will be recouped in 2021, whether through additional payroll tax withholdings for several weeks or months, or a lump sum. There are a lot of other details surrounding pay raises and employee departures that are still unknown.”

Mnuchin urged Congress on Tuesday to pass legislation that would forgive employees from having to pay back deferred taxes.

But the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association offered a warning to its members: don’t on count on such legislation becoming law.

“While the presidential memorandum directs the Secretary of the Treasury to explore avenues, including legislation to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes, federal employees should not expect that to occur,” Ken Thomas, NARFE national president, said in a statement. “Congress has not supported the deferral policy, and there has been no indication that it will accede to the administration’s request to approve legislation to eliminate the taxes. Furthermore, there is no clear, legal avenue for the Secretary of the Treasury to do so unilaterally.”

NARFE instead urged its members to save the extra income they receive this year to cover next year’s taxes.