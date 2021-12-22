Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order making federal pay raises official for many civilian employees in 2022.

As expected, General Schedule employees will receive an across-the-board federal pay raise of 2.2% in 2022, plus an additional 0.5% locality pay adjustment, to total a 2.7% average increase.

An Office of Personnel Management official confirmed the 2.7% federal pay raise to Federal News Network Wednesday evening. The agency hasn’t yet posted detailed pay tables describing pay rates for each locality pay area.

The raises take effect Jan. 1, or more specifically during the first pay period in January.

Biden announced plans back in August to give civilian employees a 2.7% average federal pay raise for 2022. Wednesday’s order was the last step the president must take to finalize pay adjustments of any kind for General Schedule employees.

Congress has, on a few occasions in recent years, broken away from the president’s plan and included its own federal pay raise proposal for civilian employees in an omnibus spending package at the end of the calendar year. But Congress hasn’t passed any spending bills for 2022 yet, and House and Senate Democrats indicated they would support Biden’s planned 2.7% federal pay raise even if they had managed to finish their appropriations work this year.

A 2.7% average federal pay raise is well above the 1% bump civilian employees received in 2021, but it falls below the 3.2% increase employees got back in 2020.

Again, a 2.7% federal pay raise is an average. Some civilian employees, depending on where in the country they work, may receive slightly more based on their locality pay area, while some may technically see a slightly lower figure.

Those differences may seem especially noticeable this time after the Trump administration froze locality pay adjustments for 2021.

This story will be updated.