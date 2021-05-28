Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

President Joe Biden has recommended a 2.7% federal pay raise for civilian employees in 2022, according to his latest budget request.

The White House previewed the president’s initial 2022 budget request back in April but released the full proposal Friday.

The federal pay raise is designed to help agencies recruit and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce, the Biden administration said. A 2.7% bump is equal to the pay raise that the Biden administration is proposing for active-duty military members next year.

Biden’s budget request doesn’t immediately make clear how locality adjustments might fit into the president’s federal pay proposal.

“A key priority for the administration was to ensure the president’s budget incorporated a healthy pay raise for the federal workforce and we plan to make this a priority with Congress,” an OMB official said in response to questions about locality pay plans. “We are currently evaluating a number of options ahead of a final decision on the amount to be communicated to Congress in the president’s alternative pay plan.”

A 2.7% federal pay raise, which Federal News Network first reported back in March, would be well above the 1% bump civilian employees received this year in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump proposed a 2.6% federal pay raise for 2020, which Congress ultimately raised to 3.1% in that year’s omnibus spending package.

The National Treasury Employees Union said it was “gratifying” to see the president’s federal pay raise proposal.

“This proposal is a solid start to achieving the fair pay increase federal employees deserve,” NTEU National President Tony Reardon said Friday in a statement. “We look forward to working with the administration and lawmakers to meaningfully recognize the contributions of the federal workforce, a bedrock of our democracy. Before, during and after the pandemic, these civil servants always step up to meet the missions of their agencies and the needs of taxpayers.”

Still, a 2.7% federal pay raise is slightly below what a group of House and Senate Democrats have proposed for next year via new legislation. The Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act calls for a 3.2% pay raise for civilian employees in 2022, a proposal which NTEU and other federal unions support.

A push to improve federal hiring, internships

Unlike previous years, the Biden administration is not proposing any major changes to federal employee health or retirement benefits in the budget request.

“After decades of under-investment in a modern-day workforce, a failure to partner with labor unions, and ongoing, unwarranted attacks on its independence, the civil service is in need of repair and rebuilding and the administration has already taken swift action to deliver on that goal,” the president’s 2022 budget reads.

Instead, the Biden administration described a desire to achieve better hiring outcomes and modernize the personnel vetting and security clearance system, initiatives that were underway during the previous administration.

“As the administration and the country move forward, it is imperative that the federal government have the tools and human resources personnel to evolve and compete with the overall labor market,” the 2022 budget request reads. “The budget supports building additional capacity and capability for agencies to strengthen the workforce, recruit and hire talent and ensure agencies can recruit specific technical talent where there are longstanding gaps.”

Biden’s 2022 budget request offers up a few more details.

While the federal government has made progress on hiring individuals from underrepresented groups in recent years, the current makeup of the federal workforce doesn’t represent the overall civilian population, in part, due to complex civil service hiring rules.

The administration wants agencies to revitalize their internship programs and focus on recruiting young talent as the federal workforce continues to age.

Every agency has fewer employees under the age of 30 today than they did 10 years ago, the administration said, and the federal government as a whole is hiring fewer interns.

Agencies hired 60,000 paid interns in 2010 but just 4,000 in 2020, according to 2022 budget documents.

To revitalize intern programs, the administration wants agencies to identify current barriers and challenges to hiring interns. The budget specifically calls on agencies to find opportunities to increase the number of interns and include them in overall workforce planning.

Specifically, the budget calls on Chief Human Capital Officers Council Act agencies to create and fund “talent teams at the component level and to participate in or contribute to, as allowable, a centralized, government-wide hiring assessment support team to improve hiring outcomes for critical positions, including more technical or hard-to-fill positions.”

Federal News Network first reported the administration’s intention to create a new hiring assessment line of business in April.

The Office of Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget and Chief Human Capital Officers Council also continue to work on “major workforce reforms,” the administration said.

OPM, for example, is preparing new guidance for agencies on hiring flexibilities to “facilitate a talent surge into government.

“This work includes developing regulations to make it easier to bring back former employees by allowing agencies to rehire at a grade commensurate with the experience achieved while working outside of government, rather than limiting such employees to the grade level where they

were when they left,” budget documents read.

OPM also plans to issue additional regulations on the Pathways Program, the administration said.