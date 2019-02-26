Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
People
 
...
Exclusive

Head of Google federal cloud leaves

February 26, 2019 2:20 pm
 
2 min read
19 Shares       

Aileen Black, Google’s executive director and industry lead and group leader for the U.S. government, has left her position.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed Black is no longer with the company, but offered no further details including who will replace her even on an acting basis.

Black said she decided to leave to help out two close family members who are dealing with cancer.

“We have a great team. We had an incredible two years. This year alone, we have more than doubled the consumption of Google cloud in government.” Black said in an interview with Federal News Network. “We have been able to recruit an incredible team, but it was time to leave.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Black said she has no immediate plans to return to work, but is looking at joining a couple of boards of directors and wants to work to support women running high-tech companies.

Black came to Google to run its cloud offerings for the federal government in November 2016.

During her tenure, Google became known for two big cloud decisions. The first was to support Project Maven, the Defense Department’s big data artificial intelligence initiative to interpret video images and improve the targeting of drone strikes.

Google eventually stopped supporting Project Maven after thousands of employees voiced their disapproval of working with DoD in a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, obtained by The New York Times. More than 3,100 employees signed the letter, and they also wanted Pichai to announce a company policy that they will never help build warfare technology.

The second was Google’s decision not to bid on the potential $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative (JEDI) cloud program. Black said in October that JEDI wasn’t right for Google for several reasons.

The National Institutes of Health also is working with Google to give researchers at more than 2,500 institutions access to storage, compute and machine learning technologies to access biomedical data and accelerate research progress toward finding treatments and cures for diseases.

Additionally, Black helped oversee the approval of Google’s cloud at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program (FedRAMP) in March. Currently, Google’s G Suite software-as-a-service offering has 13 authorizations, and its services has 16 authorizations.

Before joining Google, Black ran her own consulting company and was vice president and general manager for public sector for VMWare.

Earlier in her career, she worked EMC, Oracle and ONTOS in various public sector roles.

Black also co-hosted the Women of Washington show on Federal News Network from 2014 to 2017.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Aileen Black All News Cloud Computing Contracting DoD EMC Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program FedRAMP Google Industry/Associations Jason Miller JEDI Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative Management NIH ONTOS Oracle People Project Maven SaaS Sundar Pichai Technology VMware warfare technology

Top Stories

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.