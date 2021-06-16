On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
People

NIH doctor a Sammies award finalist award for addressing higher COVID-19 rates among minorities

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 16, 2021 7:32 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For a variety of reasons, many Black, Latino, Native American and other minorities had higher rates of COVID-19 – contracting it and and being hospitalized – than the national average. Last summer, Dr. Gary Gibbons decided to do something about it. He’s the director of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, and he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program (Sammies), along with Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities. Gibbons spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Partnership for Public ServicePaul Friday, Census Bureau

    Census Bureau senior scientist, Sammies finalist, to thank for game-changing data developments

    People Read more
    Anne Schuchat

    Leading infectious disease expert nominated for Sammies career achievement award

    People Read more
Related Topics
All News Covid-19 Federal Drive Gary Gibbons health care Management National Institutes of Health pandemic People Sammies systemic racism Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs