State Dept. official a Sammies finalist for bringing stranded Americans home during pandemic

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 23, 2021 8:59 am
When the pandemic shut down worldwide travel, some 100,000 Americans were stranded in nations across the globe. It fell to my next guest to pull together a multi-agency team to get them home. He and the team succeeded, and now he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program for his work. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee spoke more to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

