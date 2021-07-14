On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NIST scientist develops way to analyze illegal opioids faster, earns Sammies nod

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 14, 2021 7:49 am
One of the difficulties of controlling illegal opioids is that it comes mixed in with other substances. Sometimes detecting it can take hours of chemical analysis and pose dangers to law enforcement lab people. Edward Sisco is a chemist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology who developed a way to cut the analysis time from hours to seconds. For his work, he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Sisco about his work.

