Sammies finalist from DHS developed technique for scanning visa applications faster

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 21, 2021 9:29 am
How can the Department of Homeland Security possibly vet 40,000 people coming to the United States every day to spot the possible security threats? Until recently, it couldn’t, or it took so long a terrorist could already have moved in. Lori Vislocky developed, in record time and on a shoestring, a modern information system that lets Custom and Border Protection easily screen bad visa applications. She’s technical director in DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined  Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

