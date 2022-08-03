On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
People

President nominates new OPM deputy director

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
August 3, 2022 3:36 pm
1 min read
      

The Office of Personnel Management is getting a second in command.

President Joe Biden nominated Rob Shriver to be the OPM deputy director on Aug. 3.

Shriver is a political appointee already, having been the associate director for employee services since January 2021.

“I am delighted that President Biden has nominated Rob Shriver as deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management. He has been a key strategic advisor to me during my tenure as...

READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management is getting a second in command.

President Joe Biden nominated Rob Shriver to be the OPM deputy director on Aug. 3.

Rob Shriver is the nominee to be the OPM deputy director.

Shriver is a political appointee already, having been the associate director for employee services since January 2021.

“I am delighted that President Biden has nominated Rob Shriver as deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management. He has been a key strategic advisor to me during my tenure as director and a leader at this agency since day one of this administration, and I couldn’t be happier with the President’s choice to fill the deputy director role,” said Kiran Ahuja, OPM’s director, in a statement. “I can personally attest to his deep appreciation for OPM, and I have no doubt that he’ll be a key partner in efforts to strengthen agency operations, promote innovation, and accelerate modernization for the federal workforce.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shriver would be OPM’s first deputy director since Michael Rigas, who held the job from March 2018 to January 2021, but worked in other administration positions from March 2020 until January 2021.

There hasn’t been an acting deputy director since Rigas left in January 2021.

As the associate director for employee services, Shriver has focused on a host of issues, including federal employees return to the office and new military spouse hiring authority.

This is Shriver’s second tour of duty at OPM. He served as assistant director for national healthcare operations from November 2012 to September 2014 and as deputy general counsel for policy from June 2009 to November 2012.

He also served for 11 years as the assistant counsel for the National Treasury Employees Union.

      
Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust, Federal News Networktelework, work at home, office, federal employee

    Back to the office, begrudgingly? What agencies can learn from CISA’s office reentry plans

    Federal Report Read more
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)Senior Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, speaks with a family during a Deployed Spouses Dinner Feb. 18, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The monthly event is a free dinner at Georgia Pines Dining Facility designed as a ‘thank you’ for each families’ support and sacrifice while their spouse is deployed or on a remote assignment. The dinner, occurring on every third Tuesday of the month, provides an opportunity for spouses to interact with other families of deployed Airmen, key spouses and unit leadership, as well as provide a break for the spouse while military sponsor is deployed. The next Deployed Spouses Dinner will be March 17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

    Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

    Hiring/Retention Read more
    Facebook

    OPM’s Rigas to take on second position as OMB acting deputy

    People Read more
Related Topics
All News Kiran Ahuja Management Michael Rigas Office of Personnel Management People Rob Shriver Workforce

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories