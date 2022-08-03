President nominates new OPM deputy director

The Office of Personnel Management is getting a second in command. President Joe Biden nominated Rob Shriver to be the OPM deputy director on Aug. 3. Shriver is a political appointee already, having been the associate director for employee services since January 2021. “I am delighted that President Biden has nominated Rob Shriver as deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management. He has been a key strategic advisor to me during my tenure as... READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management is getting a second in command.

President Joe Biden nominated Rob Shriver to be the OPM deputy director on Aug. 3.

Shriver is a political appointee already, having been the associate director for employee services since January 2021.

“I am delighted that President Biden has nominated Rob Shriver as deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management. He has been a key strategic advisor to me during my tenure as director and a leader at this agency since day one of this administration, and I couldn’t be happier with the President’s choice to fill the deputy director role,” said Kiran Ahuja, OPM’s director, in a statement. “I can personally attest to his deep appreciation for OPM, and I have no doubt that he’ll be a key partner in efforts to strengthen agency operations, promote innovation, and accelerate modernization for the federal workforce.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Shriver would be OPM’s first deputy director since Michael Rigas, who held the job from March 2018 to January 2021, but worked in other administration positions from March 2020 until January 2021.

There hasn’t been an acting deputy director since Rigas left in January 2021.

As the associate director for employee services, Shriver has focused on a host of issues, including federal employees return to the office and new military spouse hiring authority.

This is Shriver’s second tour of duty at OPM. He served as assistant director for national healthcare operations from November 2012 to September 2014 and as deputy general counsel for policy from June 2009 to November 2012.

He also served for 11 years as the assistant counsel for the National Treasury Employees Union.