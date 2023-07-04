Happy Independence Day from the federal workforce!

Coast Guard personnel from across the Bay Area participate in the 46th Annual Alameda 4th of July Parade, “The Island’s Independence Celebration,” in Alameda, Calif., July 4, 2023. Alameda’s 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

The Fourth of July (Independence Day) marks the day the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress in 1776. The declaration allowed the 13 American colonies to gain independence and separate from Great Britain. The Fourth of July officially became a federal holiday in 1870 by Congress. Take a look at our gallery of agencies across the government in celebration of Independence Day!

