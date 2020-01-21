Headed for the door? Or working longer? Tell us about your federal retirement plans

Human capital experts have been declaring the dawn of a “retirement tsunami” for decades now.

Though there have been fluctuations in federal retirements over the last five years or so, recent data from the Office of Personnel Management hardly point to a “tsunami,” or even a large wave.

A total of 101,580 federal employees retired in 2019, nearly 6,000 fewer than 2018’s total.

Sure, the 2019 total is still more than some recent years, when federal retirements hovered in the mid-90,000s from 2015 through 2017.

But with nearly one-third of the federal workforce eligible for retirement in the next three-to-four years, it’s unclear when — if at all — a long-dreaded “tsunami” will ever hit.

Have you delayed your retirement to keep working longer? Or will you head for the doors the day you’re eligible?

Tell us about the factors that influence your decision to retire from federal service. Take our survey below and linked here. Your responses will be anonymous, and the survey should only take a few minutes to complete.

Create your own user feedback survey

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.