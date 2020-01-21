Listen Live Sports

Headed for the door? Or working longer? Tell us about your federal retirement plans

January 21, 2020 5:32 pm
 
1 min read
      

Human capital experts have been declaring the dawn of a “retirement tsunami” for decades now.

Though there have been fluctuations in federal retirements over the last five years or so, recent data from the Office of Personnel Management hardly point to a “tsunami,” or even a large wave.

A total of 101,580 federal employees retired in 2019, nearly 6,000 fewer than 2018’s total.

Sure, the 2019 total is still more than some recent years, when federal retirements hovered in the mid-90,000s from 2015 through 2017.

But with nearly one-third of the federal workforce eligible for retirement in the next three-to-four years, it’s unclear when — if at all — a long-dreaded “tsunami” will ever hit.

Have you delayed your retirement to keep working longer? Or will you head for the doors the day you’re eligible?

Tell us about the factors that influence your decision to retire from federal service. Take our survey below and linked here. Your responses will be anonymous, and the survey should only take a few minutes to complete.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

