Headed for the door? Or working longer? Tell us about your federal retirement plans

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Jan 23, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.3045
|-0.0058
|7.60%
|L 2020
|29.4897
|-0.0095
|9.38%
|L 2030
|35.2914
|-0.0348
|17.60%
|L 2040
|38.9945
|-0.0466
|20.69%
|L 2050
|22.8536
|-0.0316
|23.33%
|G Fund
|16.3706
|0.0009
|2.24%
|F Fund
|19.9207
|0.0281
|8.68%
|C Fund
|48.6904
|0.0592
|31.45%
|S Fund
|57.7757
|0.0533
|27.97%
|I Fund
|32.7169
|-0.2431
|22.47%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.