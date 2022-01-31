Analyzing NASA’s Astronaut Corps

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
January 31, 2022 3:51 pm
Skull and Bones, Porcellian, Tri Delta. The exclusivity of these clubs have nothing on NASA’s Astronaut Corps. With the agency looking to send Earth’s best and brightest into space, you can imagine just what it takes to maintain that group. Well, NASA’s Inspector General wanted to stop imagining and actually have a look itself. One of those in charge of that was Jamie Smith, who is a project manager with the IG’s office. I spoke with Jamie about what they found.

