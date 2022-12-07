On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
The Space Hour

Canadian Space Agency joining in partnership to observe effects of climate change

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
December 7, 2022 12:52 pm
< a min read
      

NASA has been one of the agencies at the forefront of observing the effects of climate change, and thanks to a collaboration of several space agencies around the world, predicting extreme weather events may be getting more and more accurate. One of the participants in the Atmosphere Observing System mission is the Canadian Space Agency. To discuss the role it will be playing in this project, I got a chance to talk to Thomas Piekutowski,...

READ MORE

NASA has been one of the agencies at the forefront of observing the effects of climate change, and thanks to a collaboration of several space agencies around the world, predicting extreme weather events may be getting more and more accurate. One of the participants in the Atmosphere Observing System mission is the Canadian Space Agency. To discuss the role it will be playing in this project, I got a chance to talk to Thomas Piekutowski, who is head of the AOS mission delivery office at CSA.

      
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Canadian Space Agency climate change Low-Earth Orbit NASA Radio Interviews Technology The Space Hour Thomas Piekutowski

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories