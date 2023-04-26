On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
This is your brain … in space

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
April 26, 2023 7:55 am
< a min read
      

Researchers have long known that blasting off into space can have adverse impacts on the brain, from the g-forces associated with liftoff and landing, to t he radiation, microgravity, and isolation of space travel. To help mitigate those effects, NASA in coordination with the BrainHQ app, conducted a study to see if exercises on the app could help ward off any brain fog caused by space travel. I got the chance to discuss the research with BrainHQ’s senior research scientist Dr. Mouna Attarha.

      
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

