WiFi with WPS and beyond – October 20, 2018

October 25, 2018 3:17 pm
 
WiFi devices with WPS, WiFi range extender options, inkjet printer cartridge ripoff (HP and Epson), Profiles in IT (Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder and CEO of Yelp), Apple watch not used to record Khashoggi killing, App of the Week (Be My Eyes), Idea of the Week (hurricane damage photos online), and all Apple user data can now be downloaded for review.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

