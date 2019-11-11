Tech Talk Radio – Nov. 9, 2019

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Google Chrome offers a patch for zero-day vulnerability. Chinese hardware sold to the US military may potentially include harmful backdoors. Meanwhile, Apple is requesting tariff waivers for their Chinese-manufactured devices, and Google is looking to buy Fitbit. Listen to this week’s show to learn more.

