Tech Talk Radio – Aug. 28, 2021

August 30, 2021 10:50 am
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz. Sponsored by Stratford University. Show producer Andrew Mitchell shares his memories of long-time co-host Jim Russ, who passed away Aug. 18.

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Andrew Mitchell, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

