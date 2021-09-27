TechTalk Radio – Sept. 25, 2021

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Andrew Mitchell, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.
Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.
Andrew Mitchell has been a producer for Tech Talk since 2008. Over the years he has done just about everything there is to do in radio, in D.C., New York and internationally. He enjoys the challenges of dealing with new technology, whether it's on his cell phone or at the radio station.
