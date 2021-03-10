On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Getting to the cloud can be a challenge, but GSA is ready to help

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
March 10, 2021 12:00 pm
For federal agency technology people, cloud computing seems to be, be there or be square. Despite all its virtues, getting to the cloud can be a challenge. But there’s help. Such as the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service. With more, the TTS director of cloud adoption, Calvert Smith, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

