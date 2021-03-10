Getting to the cloud can be a challenge, but GSA is ready to help

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For federal agency technology people, cloud computing seems to be, be there or be square. Despite all its virtues, getting to the cloud can be a challenge. But there’s help. Such as the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service. With more, the TTS director of cloud adoption, Calvert Smith, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.