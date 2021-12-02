Swamp dweller? Be proud of it!

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Face it: As a federal employee, you’re a swamp dweller.
Yet the swamp can be a beautiful thing. Technically, the swamp is a transitional zone between water and land. Swamps or wetlands in general get a bad reputation because they’re unsuitable for building or development. But they’re important pieces of the ecosystem, supporting a vast array of life forms. The Creature From the Black Lagoon — of which, as a kid, I glued together and painted a foot-tall plastic model — was actually tender-hearted and curious until the swamp invaders tried to capture and kill him. I placed my Creature proudly between my models of Frankenstein and Dracula.
As yet another weird year comes to a close, the federal workforce again finds itself the object of a lot of misdirected ire. Someone sent me a video clip of a late-night television host. She disparaged how many lazy or derelict federal employees are working at home. As evidence for ineptitude, she played a snippet of an interview I aired recently with Jason Miller, the deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget. I was only identified as “host” in the on-screen transcript, thereby missing potentially 30 seconds of fame.
It’s easy to view the government as a large, undifferentiated mass. Encompassing several million people, it has both failures and successes. Half of the citizens think it’s too big and unwieldy. The other half think it needs expansion. Being the mash point in a crucible like that means you’re the object of strong opinions.
Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.
You can’t change the political situation. Nor single-handedly raise the affection of the public for the government. The most successful feds I’ve seen cope simply by concentrating on the work. Good results, even if for one citizen or a small group, can help neutralize the static. A few effective strategies:
And don’t forget that when you deal with a taxpayer or citizen, you are the government. The Biden administration is the latest to launch efforts to improve service to the citizen. Or customer experience, to use the latest vernacular. That’s all well and good. Agencies certainly offer widely ranging degrees of CX. Even where they struggle, like at the IRS, a single individual interacting with a single taxpayer can have all the impact on how that single taxpayer views the government.
The Khasi mountain tribe in northern India shapes the roots of rubber fig trees to create living bridges called jing kieng jri. The trees put out aerial roots, which the Khasi people weave together in a process that takes decades before the bridge is capable of supporting foot traffic.
Source: NPR
Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.
Follow @tteminWFED
Comments