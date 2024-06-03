On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP funds make a healthy jump in May

May 2024 saw positive growth in the Thrift Savings Plan returns. All funds posted positive returns after April's negative report. 

Michele Sandiford
June 3, 2024 5:02 pm
The Common Stock Index C Fund posted the highest return for May with 4.96% returns, followed closely by the International Stock Index Investment I Fund which posted 4.86% return.

The Government Securities G Fund posted the lowest return at 0.41%, up from 0.35% last month.

All funds are in positive year to date territory except for the Fixed Income F Fund which posted -1.56%.  The Common Stock Index C Fund also posted the highest return for the last 12 months with 28.15%. The Small-Cap Stock Index S Fund posted the second highest 12-month return with 24.55%.

 

 

 

 

All Life Cycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted 4.67% return in May and 24.21% return for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — May 2024 Returns
Fund May 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.41% 1.82% 4.46%
F fund 1.69% -1.56% 1.27%
C fund 4.96% 11.29% 28.15%
S fund 3.36% 3.38% 24.55%
I fund 4.86% 7.59% 18.74%
L Income 1.58% 3.46% 9.17%
L 2025 1.89% 4.04% 11.06%
L 2030 3.07% 5.92% 16.06%
L 2035 3.33% 6.29% 17.20%
L 2040 3.58% 6.69% 18.36%
L 2045 3.80% 7.01% 19.36%
L 2050 4.02% 7.37% 20.38%
L 2055 4.67% 8.84% 24.21%
L 2060 4.67% 8.84% 24.21%
L 2065 4.67% 8.83% 24.21%

Michele Sandiford

Michele Sandiford is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

 

