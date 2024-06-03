TSP funds make a healthy jump in May

May 2024 saw positive growth in the Thrift Savings Plan returns. All funds posted positive returns after April’s negative report.
The Common Stock Index C Fund posted the highest return for May with 4.96% returns, followed closely by the International Stock Index Investment I Fund which posted 4.86% return.
The Government Securities G Fund posted the lowest return at 0.41%, up from 0.35% last month.
All funds are in positive year to date territory except for the Fixed Income F Fund which posted -1.56%. The Common Stock Index C Fund also posted the highest return for the last 12 months with 28.15%. The Small-Cap Stock Index S Fund posted the second highest 12-month return with 24.55%.
All Life Cycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted 4.67% return in May and 24.21% return for the last 12 months.
Thrift Savings Plan — May 2024 Returns
Fund
May 2024
Year-to-Date
Last 12 Months
G fund 0.41%
1.82%
4.46%
F fund 1.69%
-1.56%
1.27%
C fund 4.96%
11.29%
28.15%
S fund 3.36%
3.38%
24.55%
I fund 4.86%
7.59%
18.74%
L Income 1.58%
3.46%
9.17%
L 2025 1.89%
4.04%
11.06%
L 2030 3.07%
5.92%
16.06%
L 2035 3.33%
6.29%
17.20%
L 2040 3.58%
6.69%
18.36%
L 2045 3.80%
7.01%
19.36%
L 2050 4.02%
7.37%
20.38%
L 2055 4.67%
8.84%
24.21%
L 2060 4.67%
8.84%
24.21%
L 2065 4.67%
8.83%
24.21%
