TSP funds make a healthy jump in May

May 2024 saw positive growth in the Thrift Savings Plan returns. All funds posted positive returns after April's negative report.

The Common Stock Index C Fund posted the highest return for May with 4.96% returns, followed closely by the International Stock Index Investment I Fund which posted 4.86% return.

The Government Securities G Fund posted the lowest return at 0.41%, up from 0.35% last month.

All funds are in positive year to date territory except for the Fixed Income F Fund which posted -1.56%. The Common Stock Index C Fund also posted the highest return for the last 12 months with 28.15%. The Small-Cap Stock Index S Fund posted the second highest 12-month return with 24.55%.

All Life Cycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted 4.67% return in May and 24.21% return for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — May 2024 Returns Fund May 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.41% 1.82% 4.46% F fund 1.69% -1.56% 1.27% C fund 4.96% 11.29% 28.15% S fund 3.36% 3.38% 24.55% I fund 4.86% 7.59% 18.74% L Income 1.58% 3.46% 9.17% L 2025 1.89% 4.04% 11.06% L 2030 3.07% 5.92% 16.06% L 2035 3.33% 6.29% 17.20% L 2040 3.58% 6.69% 18.36% L 2045 3.80% 7.01% 19.36% L 2050 4.02% 7.37% 20.38% L 2055 4.67% 8.84% 24.21% L 2060 4.67% 8.84% 24.21% L 2065 4.67% 8.83% 24.21%

