On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Unions

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Jared Serbu@jserbuWFED
August 19, 2022 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

On Friday, as part of a broader effort to encourage union membership in the federal workforce, the Biden Administration pointed federal unions toward data showing precisely how many employees are eligible to join unions in each agency.

Although that data already exists in the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope system, the raw datasets aren’t particularly user-friendly, so we’ve extracted and analyzed them below.

The table below lists agencies where at least 500 employees are eligible...

READ MORE

On Friday, as part of a broader effort to encourage union membership in the federal workforce, the Biden Administration pointed federal unions toward data showing precisely how many employees are eligible to join unions in each agency.

Although that data already exists in the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope system, the raw datasets aren’t particularly user-friendly, so we’ve extracted and analyzed them below.

The table below lists agencies where at least 500 employees are eligible to join unions but have not. It’s sorted by agencies with the largest percentages of employees who aren’t currently represented, but are legally eligible to be in a collective bargaining unit. Click the Sort button to re-sort the data.

Source: Federal News Network analysis of OPM data.

      
Jared Serbu

Jared Serbu is deputy editor of Federal News Network and reports on the Defense Department’s contracting, legislative, workforce and IT issues.

Follow @jserbuWFED

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

    Unions Read more
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Veteran Affairs building near the White House in Washington, Feb. 14, 2018. An internal watchdog's investigation has found that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets and likely wrongly used taxpayer money to cover his wife's airfare for an 11-day European trip. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    The Veterans Affairs employee union helps torpedo a plan to even think about rearranging VA facilities.

    Veterans Affairs Read more
Related Topics
All News Fedscope Management Office of Personnel Management Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories