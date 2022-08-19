Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

On Friday, as part of a broader effort to encourage union membership in the federal workforce, the Biden Administration pointed federal unions toward data showing precisely how many employees are eligible to join unions in each agency. Although that data already exists in the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope system, the raw datasets aren’t particularly user-friendly, so we’ve extracted and analyzed them below. The table below lists agencies where at least 500 employees are eligible... READ MORE

On Friday, as part of a broader effort to encourage union membership in the federal workforce, the Biden Administration pointed federal unions toward data showing precisely how many employees are eligible to join unions in each agency.

Although that data already exists in the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope system, the raw datasets aren’t particularly user-friendly, so we’ve extracted and analyzed them below.

The table below lists agencies where at least 500 employees are eligible to join unions but have not. It’s sorted by agencies with the largest percentages of employees who aren’t currently represented, but are legally eligible to be in a collective bargaining unit. Click the Sort button to re-sort the data.

Source: Federal News Network analysis of OPM data.