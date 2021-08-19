On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Veterans Affairs

How Veterans Affairs is helping to lead the way on prostate cancer research

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 19, 2021 12:39 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among America’s veterans population. An estimated 500,000 veterans are living with a prostate cancer diagnosis today. So it makes sense that the Veterans Health Administration would make prostate cancer research a priority. One of the latest developments is a partnership with the prostate cancer foundation. Among other things, it’s helped to fund research into precision oncology – treatments that are tailored to each patient’s specific physiology. Dr. Matt Rettig is the chief oncologist at the VA of Greater Los Angeles. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about some of the research questions VA’s trying to answer.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (Photo by Lawrence Jackson)The SAMMIE Awards breakfast held in the Senate Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 9, 2019. (Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

    Even after troops leave Afghanistan, Iraq, resulting brain injury research continuing for VHA

    Veterans Affairs Read more
    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo, shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, U.S. Navy veteran from South Carolina says he ended up with “full-blown AIDS,” because government health care workers never informed him of his positive test result in 1995. He says the test was done as part of standard lab tests at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Columbia, South Carolina. A V.A. spokeswoman says the agency typically does not comment on pending litigation. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

    New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

    Management Read more
Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Matt Rettig Tom Temin Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 Crypto 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing