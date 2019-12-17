UPDATED: President Trump gives most feds off on Dec. 24

President Donald Trump announced the federal government will be closed on Dec. 24, giving federal employees an early Christmas present.

The president issued an executive order today announcing his decision.

“The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on Dec. 24, 2019, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the order states.

According to the Chief Human Capital Officers Council, the Office of Personnel Management will consider the day off paid and federal employees won’t be charged leave for the day. Employees who had previously scheduled leave for the 24th won’t be charged. Those who can’t reschedule use-or-lose leave before the end of the year will forfeit the time. Employees who work on the 24th will receive holiday premium pay.

Margaret Weichert, the deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, said at the Presidential Rank Awards event on Tuesday that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the last president to grant the federal workforce off on Dec. 24 when Christmas falls on a Wednesday.

This is the second year in a row Trump gave federal workers an extra day off before Christmas. OPM will issued new guidance Wednesday on how agencies should deal with pay and benefits.

In 2014, President Barack Obama signed an executive order giving feds the day off on Friday, Dec. 26 (when Christmas Eve fell on a Wednesday). In 2012, he gave workers the day off on Monday, Dec. 24.

President George W. Bush gave federal workers Monday, Dec. 24 off in both 2007 and 2001.

