How feds can find loans and other assistance during the coronavirus pandemic

Federal employees sometimes find themselves in need of assistance after major natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes. Resources exist to help in those circumstances, and they’re mobilizing now to help out during the coronavirus.

This page will be updated.

FEEA is offering a maximum $500 loan to federal employees who have exhausted all their paid leave, and are currently on unpaid leave due to suffering from COVID-19, or caring for a family member has has the coronavirus. Low-income families and severe cases of illness will be prioritized.

The NTEU-FEEA relief fund is making $500 grants available to federal employees represented by the National Treasury Employees Union who have exhausted all their paid leave, and are currently on unpaid leave due to suffering from COVID-19, or caring for a family member who has the coronavirus.

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering a number of resources during the pandemic, including loan extensions, deferred payments and relief loans. They are also providing late fee returns, student loan payment options, and mortgage rate locks for anyone trying to buy a house, which may take longer than usual.

The Army Emergency Relief Fund has set up an online process so that soldiers do not have to violate quarantines in order to meet an AER officer in person. There are more than 30 categories of assistance, some of which do not have dollar limits. The AER is specifically helping out soldiers affected by the Defense Department’s travel ban and stop move orders.

The NMCRS offers quick-assist loans of up to $500 to active-duty Navy and Marine Corps members. Some may be eligible for financial assistance of more than $500 through traditional financial assistance. Repayment deferrals are also available due to the coronavirus impact.

The AFAS doesn’t list coronavirus-specific aid, but encourages airmen and their families to follow the normal process if they need assistance. This can be accomplished by contacting the Airman and Family Readiness Center on base. The AFRC personnel are considered essential, and will still be available even if bases are locked down.

Military OneSource is a one-stop shop for family support services for the military community. That includes career advancement, spouse education and career opportunities, counseling and other services for military families. It also provides policy breakdowns, such as what the travel ban means to military families, scam alerts, and useful guides, such as how to get medication home delivery under TRICARE.

