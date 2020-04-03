Lawsuit says federal employees deserve hazard pay during pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employment is not only about sitting in cubicles or offices, contemplating policy, counting beans, and planning budgets. Bureau of Prison guards are often inches away from people. Agriculture workers go into factories and farms where people and animals might be sick. Sometimes such employees are eligible for hazardous duty pay. Now a lawsuit alleges numerous employees didn’t get it. For more, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the lawyer helping it all, Heidi Burakiewicz.

