ICYMI: Former presidents, celebrities honor winners of 2020 Sammies

It’s our favorite event of the year.

The Partnership for Public Service recognized the winners of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals (Sammies) on Monday, and like everything in 2020, this year’s ceremony was a little different. It was an hour long and entirely virtual. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani hosted the event from his house.

And it included brief cameos from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and countless celebrities, including Ted Danson, Bill Gates and Bono.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, won the “Federal Employee of he Year” award.

(Video courtesy of the Partnership for Public Service, recap by Peter Musurlian)