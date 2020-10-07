On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Workforce

ICYMI: Former presidents, celebrities honor winners of 2020 Sammies

By Nicole Ogrysko @nogryskoWFED
October 7, 2020 12:28 pm
< a min read
      

It’s our favorite event of the year.

The Partnership for Public Service recognized the winners of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals (Sammies) on Monday, and like everything in 2020, this year’s ceremony was a little different. It was an hour long and entirely virtual. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani hosted the event from his house.

And it included brief cameos from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and countless celebrities, including Ted Danson, Bill Gates and Bono.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, won the “Federal Employee of he Year” award.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Watch our short recap video below, or check out the full ceremony here.

To learn more about their contributions, check out our interviews with all of this year’s finalists here.

(Video courtesy of the Partnership for Public Service, recap by Peter Musurlian)

        Read more Workforce news.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

    Research into leukemia drug makes National Cancer Institute doc a Sammies finalist

    People Read more

    Sammies finalist helped make cybersecurity framework that guides government, industry

    People Read more
Related Topics
All News Management Partnership for Public Service People Sammies Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot